Swansea City v Bristol City

Joël Piroe (Swansea City) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Fisher
- 6Darling
- 5Cabango
- 23Wood
- 3Manning
- 8Grimes
- 18Cundle
- 28Walsh
- 10Ntcham
- 17Piroe
- 20Cullen
Substitutes
- 12Paterson
- 19Whittaker
- 26Naughton
- 27Söndergaard
- 29Sorinola
- 31Cooper
- 45Congreve
Bristol City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12O'Leary
- 19TannerSubstituted forWeimannat 45'minutes
- 26Vyner
- 16Pring
- 3Dasilva
- 35Taylor-Clarke
- 10King
- 17Sykes
- 7Scott
- 20Bell
- 9Cornick
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 11Mehmeti
- 14Weimann
- 21Wells
- 23Haikin
- 24Idehen
- 39Wood
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Mark Sykes.
Attempt missed. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Walsh.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Swansea City. Luke Cundle tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Swansea City 1, Bristol City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann replaces George Tanner.
Half Time
First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Bristol City 0.
Attempt blocked. Andy King (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Scott.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Harry Darling.
Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).
Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
Foul by Luke Cundle (Swansea City).
Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Manning (Swansea City).
