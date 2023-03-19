Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City1Bristol CityBristol City0

Swansea City v Bristol City

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Fisher
  • 6Darling
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Wood
  • 3Manning
  • 8Grimes
  • 18Cundle
  • 28Walsh
  • 10Ntcham
  • 17Piroe
  • 20Cullen

Substitutes

  • 12Paterson
  • 19Whittaker
  • 26Naughton
  • 27Söndergaard
  • 29Sorinola
  • 31Cooper
  • 45Congreve

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19TannerSubstituted forWeimannat 45'minutes
  • 26Vyner
  • 16Pring
  • 3Dasilva
  • 35Taylor-Clarke
  • 10King
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 20Bell
  • 9Cornick

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 14Weimann
  • 21Wells
  • 23Haikin
  • 24Idehen
  • 39Wood
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Joël Piroe (Swansea City) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Mark Sykes.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Walsh.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Manning.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Luke Cundle tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Swansea City 1, Bristol City 0.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann replaces George Tanner.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Bristol City 0.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy King (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Scott.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Harry Darling.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cullen (Swansea City).

  14. Post update

    Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Luke Cundle (Swansea City).

  17. Post update

    Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley372411274294583
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland381411135346753
12Preston381411133443-953
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144545048
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165057-746
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2634
View full Championship table

