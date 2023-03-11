Last updated on .From the section Football

The FA Vase is contested by non-league teams in the English ninth and 10th tiers

Corsham Town can really start "dreaming and believing" says boss Kieran Baggs after securing their place in the FA Vase semi-finals for the first time.

The Wiltshire club play in the Hellenic League, the ninth tier of English football.

They beat Sussex side Peacehaven and Telscombe 3-2 on penalties to secure their place in the final four of the cup.

The semi-finals are on 1 April with the final at Wembley on 21 May.

"We can actually start really dreaming and believing now, we're 90 minutes away from potentially walking out at Wembley. What an amazing feeling," Baggs told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"The boys that stepped up to take the penalties, huge credit to them. Everyone in the changing room, the staff, everyone around the club, the volunteers, I think we must have had 100 plus people here today travelled all the way down from Corsham all the way to Peacehaven, amazing support.

"I'm just delighted that we can get into the semi-finals now. Corsham Town in the semi-finals one game away from Wembley."

The match ended 1-1 at full-time, with Corsham taking the lead midway through the second half before Peacehaven equalised in the 91st minute.

Corsham had already had to go through on penalties in the competition, having beaten Brixham 4-3 on spot-kicks in the fifth round.

"The drama and excitement of penalties continues to keep us in the competition," Baggs continued.