Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli2AtalantaAtalanta0

Napoli 2-0 Atalanta: Napoli continue Serie A title cruise

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores the game's only goal
Napoli are now 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan at the top of Serie A

Napoli bounced back from last weekend's loss to Lazio to continue their apparent cruise towards the Serie A title with victory over Atalanta.

Luciano Spalletti's side were kept quiet in the first half by an Atalanta side who defended in numbers.

But second-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Amir Rrahmani secured their 22nd league win of the season.

Napoli are now 18 points clear at the top of the table with 12 league games left. Atalanta sit in sixth.

Victor Osimhen, Serie A's top scorer with 19 goals, twice came close to an opener after the break but saw a bicycle kick saved and a header fall inches wide of the far post.

He turned provider as Napoli found the breakthrough, snatching the ball off the visitors before threading through Kvaratskhelia, who weaved through the defence before rifling into the roof of the net.

Defender Rrahmani sealed the victory when he nodded home an Eljif Elmas corner to double Napoli's advantage.

Atalanta are now winless in their last four games and have lost four of their last six.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 95Gollini
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jaeSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 76'minutes
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 66'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 66'minutes
  • 9OsimhenBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSimeoneat 85'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZerbinat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Musso
  • 2TolóiSubstituted forLookmanat 89'minutes
  • 19DjimsitiSubstituted forDemiralat 44'minutes
  • 42ScalviniBooked at 30mins
  • 3MaehleSubstituted forZappacostaat 69'minutes
  • 15de Roon
  • 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
  • 22RuggeriBooked at 15mins
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forBogaat 68'minutes
  • 17HøjlundSubstituted forMurielat 45'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 5Okoli
  • 6Palomino
  • 9Muriel
  • 10Boga
  • 11Lookman
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Rossi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 93Soppy
Referee:
Andrea Colombo

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 2, Atalanta 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Atalanta 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Éderson (Atalanta).

  6. Post update

    Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jérémie Boga (Atalanta).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Ademola Lookman replaces Rafael Tolói.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

  10. Post update

    Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

  12. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 2, Atalanta 0. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eljif Elmas with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Scalvini.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli26222260164468
2Inter Milan26162847301750
3Lazio26147541192249
4Roma25145632211147
5AC Milan25145642321047
6Atalanta26126842301242
7Bologna26106103134-336
8Juventus25155540202035
9Udinese2681173430435
10Torino259792729-234
11Monza2595113035-532
12Fiorentina2587102931-231
13Sassuolo2586113037-730
14Empoli26610102334-1128
15Lecce2569102429-527
16Salernitana2567122844-1625
17Spezia2659122342-1924
18Hellas Verona2546152037-1718
19Cremonese2519152146-2512
20Sampdoria2526171139-2812
View full Italian Serie A table

