Jamie Mulgew lifts the trophy as Linfield begin their celebrations at Windsor Park

Linfield have won the BetMcLean Cup for an 11th time after goals from Joel Cooper and Chris Shields helped them to a 2-0 victory over Coleraine.

It was a first half devoid of clear-cut chances at a wet Windsor Park before the game burst into life with the Blues hitting two goals.

Cooper latched on to a Chris McKee throughball before firing into the bottom corner for the opener.

Shields made it 2-0 from a penalty after McKee was brought down.

Linfield secured a first success in the competition since 2019 while it was a second straight defeat in the final for the Bannsiders after their victory in the 2021 decider.

Cooper fizzed wide from 25 yards as the Blues made a bright start but Coleraine were soon on the front foot and taking the game to the Premiership champions.

Joy for captain Chris Shields after making it 2-0 to Linfield in the final

Conor McKendry was the dangerman for Oran Kearney's side as he forced Chris Johns into a save at his nearpost before shooting wide from distance.

Bannsiders skipper Stephen O'Donnell saw his looping header land on the roof of the net before Johns made a good save to deny striker Matthew Shevlin.

Linfield threatened late in the first half with Eetu Vertainen dragging a shot just wide before colliding with O'Donnell as he ran across the edge of the box - the forward wanted a penalty but referee Lee Tavinder awarded a free-kick to Coleraine.

The breakthrough came four minutes into the second half as McKee set up Cooper to rifle low and hard beyond Deane and into the net.

McKendry attempted to get Coleraine back on level terms as his angled drive was turned round the post by an alert Johns.

Linfield doubled their advantage on the hour mark after McKee was fouled by O'Donnell as he ran into the box.

The penalty was given without much protest and Blues captain Shields made no mistake as he drilled home from the spot.

Coleraine failed to recover from the double blow as the game fizzled out although Shevlin was presented with a good chance to pull one back three minutes from time but he headed over from six yards.