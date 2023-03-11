Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Paul Osew made his AFC Wimbledon debut in August 2019

Northampton Town have signed left-back Paul Osew on a contract to the end of the season.

The 22-year-old left AFC Wimbledon on 1 February after seven years at the south London club, having made 75 appearances and scoring three goals.

Osew featured in six matches for the Dons this season.

His last appearance was in a 3-2 Papa Johns Trophy win over Crawley Town on 22 September, while he also featured four times in League Two this season.

