Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 1.
Real Madrid secured their first La Liga win in three matches as they came from behind to beat Espanyol.
Espanyol started positively as Joselu put the Catalan strugglers ahead after eight minutes.
But goals from Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao turned Real's fortunes around, and they saw out victory with a late Marco Asensio strike.
Real, who are six points off the top with an extra game played, face leaders Barcelona in El Clasico next weekend.
Carlo Ancelotti's usage of Eduardo Camavinga as a makeshift left-back proved unwise as he was beaten on the wing by Ruben Sanchez, who provided the delivery for the opener.
Joselu's first-time finish was his 12th league goal of the season, moving him up the standings to become the division's third-highest scorer.
Real looked re-energised after going behind and drew level when Vinicius cut inside from the edge of the box before directing his effort through a sea of players and into the far corner.
Militao ensured the hosts led at the break when he rose highest to nod an Aurelien Tchouameni cross in off the underside of the crossbar.
Asensio sealed victory in added time when he coolly slotted past Fernando Pacheco after an excellent run from Real defender Nacho.
The result means Espanyol will begin to look over their shoulders once again, sitting two points above the drop zone with a game more played than the bottom three.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 87mins
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 12Camavinga
- 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 72'minutes
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forRüdigerat 74'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forCeballosat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 15Valverde
- 21Rodrygo
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 32minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 39Rodríguez
Espanyol
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Pacheco
- 2GilBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPierre-Gabrielat 69'minutesSubstituted forVidalat 84'minutes
- 23Montes
- 24Gómez SolàSubstituted forMelamedat 85'minutes
- 4CabreraBooked at 19mins
- 27SánchezSubstituted forPuadoat 75'minutes
- 12de Souza Costa
- 15GrageraSubstituted forD Suárezat 75'minutes
- 17Braithwaite
- 10Darder
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 1García
- 5Calero
- 6D Suárez
- 7Puado
- 14Oliván
- 16Lazo
- 18Pierre-Gabriel
- 19Gómez Alcón
- 20Expósito Jaén
- 21Melamed
- 22Vidal
- 25Fernández Llorente
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 1.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Javier Puado (Espanyol).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 1. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacho.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Aleix Vidal (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Javier Puado with a cross.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.
Booking
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Nicolás Melamed replaces Sergi Gómez.