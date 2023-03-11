Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

David Brooks last played for Bournemouth in September 2021

Wales winger David Brooks has returned to Bournemouth's match-day squad for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer.

The 25-year-old was named on the bench for the Cherries' Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday.

Brooks was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021, and said he was "cancer free" in May 2022.

Speaking before the match, Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil said Brooks' return was "huge for everybody" at the club.

Brooks, won has won 21 caps for Wales and featured three times at Euro 2020, last played for Bournemouth against Peterborough on 29 September 2021.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, an important part of the immune system.

At the time of his diagnosis, Brooks thanked the Wales medical team whose "swift attention" had helped detect the illness while he was on international duty.