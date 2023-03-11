Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dunfermline Athletic's Scottish League 1 trip to Peterhead on Saturday has been postponed due to heavy snowfall.

James McPake's side were set to travel north with the chance of moving 11 points clear at the top of the table.

League 2 clashes between Albion Rovers and Stranraer, plus Dumbarton against Forfar Athletic have also been called off.

Elsewhere, pitch inspections at 11:00 GMT are planned at a number of grounds across the country.