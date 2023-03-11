Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has pledged his international future to Scotland and will be included in March's squad. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale is planning contract talks with winger Ryan Kent later this month. (Daily Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Sevilla to complete his Rangers exit in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Striker Lawrence Shankland is a major doubt to make Hearts' Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Celtic on Saturday. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says his return to Australia was partly fuelled by his life in Scotland not being "enjoyable anymore". (Mandurah Mail) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson's Celtic 'decapitation' comment was aimed at pressurising officials, says former Parkhead striker Chris Suttion. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish FA have warned that a crackdown on alcohol advertising could jeopardise Scotland's hopes of co-hosting Euro 2028. (Daily Mail, subscription required) external-link