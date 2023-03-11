Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Gunn, Rangers, Kent, Morelos, Celtic, Griffiths, Dundee Utd, Levitt, Hearts, Shankland, Neilson
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has pledged his international future to Scotland and will be included in March's squad. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is planning contract talks with winger Ryan Kent later this month. (Daily Record)
Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Sevilla to complete his Rangers exit in the summer. (Scottish Sun)
Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. (Scottish Sun)
Striker Lawrence Shankland is a major doubt to make Hearts' Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Celtic on Saturday. (Edinburgh News)
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says his return to Australia was partly fuelled by his life in Scotland not being "enjoyable anymore". (Mandurah Mail)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson's Celtic 'decapitation' comment was aimed at pressurising officials, says former Parkhead striker Chris Suttion. (Daily Record)
The Scottish FA have warned that a crackdown on alcohol advertising could jeopardise Scotland's hopes of co-hosting Euro 2028. (Daily Mail, subscription required)