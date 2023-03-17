Close menu
Scottish League Two
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00East FifeEast Fife
Venue: New Dundas Park

Bonnyrigg Rose v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton26165540241653
2Stirling25156450282251
3Annan Athletic28117105043740
4East Fife28116113943-439
5Stenhousemuir28108104445-138
6Forfar2697102933-434
7Elgin2796123946-733
8Stranraer2795133545-1032
9Albion2776143236-427
10Bonnyrigg Rose2876152944-1527
