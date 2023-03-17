Forfar Athletic v Annan Athletic

ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|26
|16
|5
|5
|40
|24
|16
|53
|2
|Stirling
|25
|15
|6
|4
|50
|28
|22
|51
|3
|Annan Athletic
|28
|11
|7
|10
|50
|43
|7
|40
|4
|East Fife
|28
|11
|6
|11
|39
|43
|-4
|39
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|28
|10
|8
|10
|44
|45
|-1
|38
|6
|Forfar
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|34
|7
|Elgin
|27
|9
|6
|12
|39
|46
|-7
|33
|8
|Stranraer
|27
|9
|5
|13
|35
|45
|-10
|32
|9
|Albion
|27
|7
|6
|14
|32
|36
|-4
|27
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|28
|7
|6
|15
|29
|44
|-15
|27