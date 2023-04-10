Close menu
Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City19:45StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling31189461332863
2Dumbarton3116694537854
3Annan Athletic32138115546947
4Forfar32129113538-345
5East Fife32128124447-344
6Stenhousemuir311110104747043
7Stranraer32108143747-1038
8Bonnyrigg Rose3298153245-1335
9Albion3296174141033
10Elgin3196163955-1633
View full Scottish League Two table

