Airdrieonians v Peterhead

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|27
|18
|8
|1
|46
|16
|30
|62
|2
|Falkirk
|27
|16
|6
|5
|56
|29
|27
|54
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|28
|14
|3
|11
|52
|41
|11
|45
|4
|Alloa
|28
|13
|6
|9
|44
|37
|7
|45
|5
|Airdrieonians
|28
|12
|7
|9
|58
|43
|15
|43
|6
|Montrose
|27
|10
|8
|9
|39
|36
|3
|38
|7
|Queen of Sth
|28
|10
|6
|12
|42
|46
|-4
|36
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|44
|-11
|33
|9
|Clyde
|28
|3
|6
|19
|27
|55
|-28
|15
|10
|Peterhead
|27
|2
|6
|19
|13
|63
|-50
|12