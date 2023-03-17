Raith Rovers v Cove Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|28
|15
|6
|7
|56
|37
|19
|51
|2
|Dundee
|27
|13
|7
|7
|44
|31
|13
|46
|3
|Partick Thistle
|28
|13
|5
|10
|49
|39
|10
|44
|4
|Ayr
|27
|12
|7
|8
|50
|35
|15
|43
|5
|Morton
|29
|11
|10
|8
|41
|35
|6
|43
|6
|Inverness CT
|27
|9
|9
|9
|38
|39
|-1
|36
|7
|Raith Rovers
|27
|9
|8
|10
|33
|36
|-3
|35
|8
|Cove Rangers
|28
|6
|8
|14
|33
|56
|-23
|26
|9
|Arbroath
|28
|4
|13
|11
|25
|41
|-16
|25
|10
|Hamilton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|25
|45
|-20
|25
