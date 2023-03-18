Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking382081062392368
4Chesterfield382081065442168
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
