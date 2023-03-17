Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Wrexham

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • BromleyBromley15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • WokingWoking12:30ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • YorkYork City15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking37208962382468
4Chesterfield371981064442065
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
