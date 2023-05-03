Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1FulhamFulham0

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Mohamed Salah scores for eighth straight Anfield game

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments295

Fulham go close to scoring against Liverpool at Anfield
Liverpool recorded a first clean sheet since drawing at Chelsea on 4 April

Liverpool kept alive their outside hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League after Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable Anfield scoring form to help sink Fulham.

Salah scored for the eighth home game in a row as the Reds won for the fifth successive Premier League game to maintain their flourishing late-season form.

The Egypt forward beat Bernd Leno from the penalty spot in the 39th-minute after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.

However, it required an outstanding one-handed save by Liverpool's Brazil keeper Alisson in the 77th-minute to keep out countryman Carlos Vinicius.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz in sparkling form, Liverpool created a string of chances but were unable to add to their lead.

Jurgen Klopp's side stay fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand including Thursday's match at eighth-placed Brighton - kick-off 20:00 BST.

Despite defeat, Fulham remain on course for a first top-10 Premier League finish since 2011-12.

Salah's remarkable scoring form continues

The last time Salah failed to score in a game at Anfield was way back on 21 January, while he now has 99 in all competition's at Liverpool's iconic home.

He is the first Liverpool player to score in eight consecutive home appearances since Luis Suarez did so April 2013 to January 2014.

Having missed from the spot recently against Bournemouth and Arsenal, he has now scored penalties in back-to-back games to help maintain Liverpool's winning momentum.

With only four games remaining, Liverpool might have left themselves too much to do in terms of sealing a top-four spot but Klopp's side are certainly finishing the season strongly.

Alexander-Arnold has come in for criticism this season but he was at his outstanding best registering three attempts - including one on target - while Diaz earned a standing ovation for his work in a move which saw Salah fire over the bar in the second-half.

The thrills and spills of recent performances might have been missing on this occasion but the Reds produced a first clean sheet win since putting seven past Manchester United on 5 March.

The game was in the balance right until the end, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid going close to equalising in the 94th-minute, but in the end Liverpool were able to celebrate another win.

Fulham give Liverpool a scare

Fulham pushed Liverpool all the way and would have taken something back to London but for two excellent saves by Alisson to keep out Vinicius.

Having thwarted the forward with a diving stop early in the game, Alisson bravely denied Vinicius inside the six-yard box as Fulham finished strongly.

Harry Wilson was also lively against his former club but Fulham have lost eight of their past 10 matches in all competitions, winning the other two.

Despite that run, it has still been an impressive first season back in the Premier League for the Cottagers and they were the better team in the second-half at Anfield.

This, however, was their third straight defeat and, with four matches left, manager Marco Silva will demand the season does not fizzle out.

Player of the match

DíazLuis Díaz

with an average of 7.27

Liverpool

  1. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.27

  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.20

  3. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.17

  4. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.13

  5. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.96

  6. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.94

  7. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.93

  8. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.89

  9. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.73

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.72

  12. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.65

  13. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.63

  14. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.62

  15. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.58

  16. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.21

Fulham

  1. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.07

  2. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    5.90

  3. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    5.82

  4. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.62

  7. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.61

  8. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    5.58

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.57

  10. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.53

  11. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.47

  12. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.47

  13. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    5.43

  14. Squad number12Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    5.37

  15. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.37

  16. Squad number4Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    5.37

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 84'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 84'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forJotaat 83'minutes
  • 23DíazSubstituted forGakpoat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 18Gakpo
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 26Robertson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 4Tosin
  • 31Diop
  • 33Robinson
  • 28LukicSubstituted forReedat 71'minutes
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 71'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 71'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forJamesat 80'minutes
  • 30Alves MoraisSubstituted forSolomonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 5Duffy
  • 6Reed
  • 7Kebano
  • 11Solomon
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 21James
  • 38Harris
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Fulham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Fulham 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan James with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabinho.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Cody Gakpo is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  12. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Harvey Elliott is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Mohamed Salah.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Diogo Jota replaces Darwin Núñez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cédric Soares.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Willian.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Carlos Vinícius.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

295 comments

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 22:13

    I guess Klopp won't be complaining about the officials this time!

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 22:17

      Its my opinion replied:
      Well no since the game was so quiet.....it's Silva's turn

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 22:10

    Never a penalty, these folk on VAR need investigating. You can only be incompetent for so long before it looks like match fixing.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:21

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      You an investigative journalist by any chance?

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:07

    A Europa League place looks pretty much a certainly now, can’t see Spurs or Villa overtaking Liverpool with just four games left.
    Highly unlikely Man Utd go 2-2-2 in their final six games, thus sadly no Champions League next season. Oh well, there’s always the season after next.

    • Reply posted by Frankie, today at 22:11

      Frankie replied:
      Forgetting Brighton, who thankfully now have 3 games in hand, and will beat United tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 22:10

    Very soft pen. With a bit more cutting edge we would have got something. Liverpool fans very quiet. Oh well - been a good season for Fulham

    • Reply posted by Northern Lights, today at 22:15

      Northern Lights replied:
      Soft penalty? Were you at the game? Clearly not

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 22:09

    What Liverpool do is irrelevant.... Man. U win 3 from 6... Newcastle win 2 from 5..... It's game over...

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 22:08

    MC and Liverpool doing well bearing in mind their managers aren’t as good as Allardyce

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:35

      Julio Laker replied:
      I think he actually said they’ve got nothing in him, meaning “No evidence” which everyone misunderstood to be him suggesting he’s better than them.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 22:10

    Even though top 4 is unlikely, it's great to see Liverpool going on a decent winning run for the first time this season. Probably too late to make a difference but still, hope it puts to bed all the "7 year" curse nonsense, and we could be doing worse.

    We could be Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 22:11

      Jack replied:
      Or Everton

  • Comment posted by ClassAct, today at 22:26

    The Var decisions are now beyond belief for the kloppites! Disgraceful!

  • Comment posted by Windsor Chap, today at 22:12

    A draw would have probably been a fair reflection on the game. Fulham missed Ream, Mitro and Pereira tonight but still a good performance.

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 22:13

      Its my opinion replied:
      Disagree. I don't think Fulham did enough to deserve anything.

  • Comment posted by nimo, today at 22:18

    Fulham have had an exceptional season and have have managed to avoid relegation and they had such an amazing 1st half of the season that they were already safe by Christmas. Liverpool have had a very average under par season and although they're winning games now, its a little too late. I think the top 4 will finish as it is now come end of season.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 22:20

      dave replied:
      Yep 👍

  • Comment posted by stevenmass, today at 22:12

    Another dodgy pen lol

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 22:13

      Its my opinion replied:
      Like your comment

  • Comment posted by Osmund Saddler, today at 22:20

    We are all Brighton!

  • Comment posted by GToon, today at 22:23

    Please sir, mr referee, please can we have our penalty now, you know the one we always get….

    • Reply posted by scorpio09, today at 22:26

      scorpio09 replied:
      Four all season, hardly qualifies as always does it ?

  • Comment posted by Kopper, today at 22:08

    That wasridiculous - if we're honest.
    Henderson is now a bench player. Bring him on for the last 20 minutes to hold the fort - he still has a couple of years left in that capacity. I like Curtis Jones, but just not good enough - we should let him go. Fabhino just baffles me - he's not suddenly going to become world class. changes need to made in the heart of the pitch. New blood needed.

    • Reply posted by Luis Suarez 7, today at 22:34

      Luis Suarez 7 replied:
      Milner should go, too, in addition to the aforementioned. And I’d use Elliott less and Carvalho more

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 22:13

    Klopp moans about refs cue dodgy Pen…. Boring and predictable

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 22:15

      Andy replied:
      Liverpool haters. Boring and predictable

  • Comment posted by Wordo, today at 22:21

    Draw probably would have been fair result. Fulham once again proving not to be the pushovers everyone thought they would be. Still competitive despite the small squad, loads of injuries and missing Mitrovic. Can they finish above Chelsea for the first time in 40 years?

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:08

    On top of everything else, Liverpool need to figure out why goal chances are not being taken and why there is a lack of goals for them in the early part of games. I know they got three against Spurs but it still has been few and far between this season. This needs correcting to stand any chance of success next season.

    • Reply posted by Have My Say, today at 22:10