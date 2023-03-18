Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea2EvertonEverton2

Chelsea 2-2 Everton: Ellis Simms secures last-minute draw at Stamford Bridge

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments429

Everton celebrate
Everton are now two points clear of the drop zone after their draw with Chelsea

Ellis Simms scored his first Everton goal to earn Sean Dyche's side a precious point as they came from behind twice to draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Everton's improved resilience under Dyche was on show again and 22-year-old local product Simms was the hero with a superb late equaliser to wreck Chelsea's hopes of a fourth consecutive win.

Chelsea broke down Everton's resistance seven minutes after the break when the excellent Joao Felix drilled home a low drive, but they were pegged back when Abdoulaye Doucoure scrambled home an equaliser from a corner after 69 minutes.

Everton were only on level terms for seven minutes until Kai Havertz scored from the spot after Reece James was fouled by James Tarkowski - but there was to be a late twist in the tale.

Dyche had put Simms on to rescue a point and he delivered in style with a powerful run and finish a minute from time.

"A young player coming on and earning his spurs. We know he's got power and pace, then a fine finish under the keeper," Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport, said of Simms.

"I'm really pleased for him. He spoke to me last week, I told him to tell me where he needs to get better. He told me four things and I said 'you're right' - one of them was playing stronger and he did that today."

Simms, who has had loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and most recently Sunderland, was recalled to Goodison Park in January as then-manager Frank Lampard sought to bolster his attacking options.

He made just one Everton appearance prior to this season but has featured in six games since returning to his boyhood club - including four under Dyche.

Simms told Sky Sports: "It's about patience - I just had to wait for my chance. We've got top players so I'm not going to walk straight into the team. I have to work hard and take my chance when I get it."

Everton's show of strength

Everton's fans celebrated this point like a victory and their elation was justified as they had witnessed the character and fighting spirit Dyche has been injecting into his side.

They kept Chelsea at arm's length until the second half then reacted superbly to going behind twice, especially when they gathered themselves again when all looked lost after Havertz's penalty.

Everton were strong in defence throughout, prepared to throw bodies on the line, and showed their threat from set pieces once again when Doucoure headed in at the far post from a corner.

The high point, however, was the manner in which youngster Simms - back at Everton after a loan spell at Sunderland - outmuscled Kalidou Koulibaly and raced on to beat Chelsea keeper Kepa with a cool finish.

Everton survived a couple of late scares but deserved to do so after a performance that will give them real hope of winning their fight to avoid the drop out of the Premier League.

Careless Chelsea squander victory chance

Chelsea will be hugely frustrated at the manner in which they allowed Everton to come back twice and take a point away from Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's side had control of the game by leading twice but on each occasion Everton fought their way back into contention.

Felix brought class to proceedings and fully merited his goal, but he was substituted late on as Potter adopted a more conservative approach which ultimately failed to secure the desired result.

Chelsea have shown improvement in recent weeks but this was an opportunity missed and stopped their revival in its tracks.

Potter is still navigating his way around adapting to the vast influx of players after Chelsea's transfer spending spree, but this was a bitter disappointment after that recent upturn.

Player of the match

SimmsEllis Simms

with an average of 8.14

Chelsea

  1. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    6.13

  4. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.03

  5. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.03

  6. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.02

  7. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.92

  8. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
    Average rating

    5.52

  9. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    5.49

  10. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    5.11

  12. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.73

  13. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    4.42

  14. Squad number30Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    4.35

  15. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    4.12

Everton

  1. Squad number50Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    8.14

  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    7.15

  4. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.84

  5. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.73

  7. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.67

  8. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    6.65

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.65

  10. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    6.62

  11. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.51

  12. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.50

  13. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    6.48

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 33FofanaSubstituted forChalobahat 87'minutes
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 57mins
  • 4Badiashile
  • 24JamesBooked at 74mins
  • 5Fernández
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 81'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forGallagherat 62'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Kanté
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 15Mudryk
  • 23Gallagher
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 31Madueke
  • 32Cucurella

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forMykolenkoat 84'minutes
  • 5Keane
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 22Godfrey
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16Doucouré
  • 27GueyeBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSimmsat 79'minutes
  • 8Onana
  • 7McNeilBooked at 45mins
  • 11Gray

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 37Garner
  • 50Simms
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
40,025

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Everton 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Everton 2. Ellis Simms (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  11. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Wesley Fofana.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces João Félix.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Vitalii Mykolenko replaces Séamus Coleman.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  19. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

433 comments

  • Comment posted by Terry Dactyl, today at 19:40

    Everton deserved a point just for having the balls to wear that away kit.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:47

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      whats wrong with men wearing pink?

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 19:32

    That’s a great point for us.
    The end.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:35

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      everyone hopes u get relegated

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 19:32

    Not a fan of either team but justice for everton that was never a penalty for chelsea

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      no football knowledge evidently

  • Comment posted by stumpypup, today at 19:31

    Crying with joy at this result. I wasn't sure about Simms but by golly he came up trumps tonight. What a crucial point that could prove to be.

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 20:04

      alterf replied:
      Sure but that was Chalobah he made look rubbish!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:35

    Another poor Chelsea show, so negative, get the ball and stop and think, no speed and thrust, Potter may have done an OK job at Brighton but he is definitely NOT as top coach. The last Everton goal was a direct result of taking off Fofana. Why change the back three with 10 mins to go? Hanging on against Leeds, now Everton and West Ham, losing to Southampton - they are all relegation candidates.

    • Reply posted by Chels25, today at 19:39

      Chels25 replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Toffeeman, today at 19:33

    That is the Everton we know and love.Playing like a proper team again.Are you watching,Frank?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:47

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      at least lampard got to show them his champions league medal, something everton will never achieve

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:31

    Great game - Sean Dyche showing again what he can do he really is an exceptionally good manager

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 19:36

      R812 replied:
      It also shows how bad Frank was lack of fight experience , WE have a poor squad but Sean makes them run and fight for everything

  • Comment posted by james, today at 19:37

    Everton kept going and tbh didn’t deserve to lose that game. Showed character and Simms’ finish was the reward for shrugging off man mountain Koulibaly.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:37

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Both teams dropped points today and both should be disappointed, obviously Chelsea more so.

  • Comment posted by Birdman, today at 19:31

    And there were hoards of Chelsea fans on the comments laughing at Spurs. Well done for consolidating mid table today 👏

    • Reply posted by One2note , today at 19:47

      One2note replied:
      Chelsea have bigger fish to fry , unlike spurs .

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 19:32

    It seems Everton may survive another season in PL.
    Well done to them
    👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:35

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      please not. their fans dont deserve to be in the prem

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 19:39

    Yet another tactical materclass from Potter - NOT - he really does not know what the hell he is doing. So your 2-1 up at home to a side fighting for prem league survival & what does he do. Lets take off Kovacic who has been holding the midfield play all game & then take off Fofana who was very good defensively & replace him with Chalobah & guess what Everton level within 2 minutes of the change.

    • Reply posted by Captain Calamity, today at 19:43

      Captain Calamity replied:
      Sean Dyche was hoping that Potter would do that.

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 19:30

    Real Madrid will tear this Chelsea team apart.

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 19:59

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      Chelsea will tear themselves apart, no need for outside help.

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 19:30

    Hee hee! Thanks Toffees.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:42

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      To which the Toffees replied f%^k off.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 19:43

    Potter seems intent of getting himself sacked. Just when the unplanned surprise of actually winning a game presents itself, he decided to throw the game again by subbing off his best players. What's he saving them for, the push for top 4 they'll never make or the game v's Madrid they'll never win?

    And where's the 80m man Mudyrk? Looking more and more like money laundering that signing.

  • Comment posted by vulcanproject, today at 19:29

    First Spurs and now Chelsea, what a day of comedy we have been treated to

    • Reply posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 19:32

      Dong Work for Yuda replied:
      Not forgetting last Thursday's comedy show as well.

  • Comment posted by CWH, today at 19:58

    I am delighted that Simms scored his first premier goal.
    Would have been happier if he had been allowed to stay at Sunderland for the remainder of the season, we could have done with him this second half of the season.
    Best of luck Simmsy, you will be a top premiership striker 👍👍

  • Comment posted by SharmV, today at 19:33

    We want you to stay, we want you to staaaay, graham potter, we want you to stay!

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 19:33

    Same old Chelsea always conceding(in the 90th minute, ( Spurs, Man Utd and now Everton) When will they learn to keep playing til the final whistle.

    • Reply posted by Ann, today at 19:55

      Ann replied:
      89th minute actually

  • Comment posted by Wall of Dog, today at 19:32

    Hey ! Another false dawn . We are still pants . Tell that American chap to get his massive wallet out . It is embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 19:46

      ian replied:
      Spend even more money Chelseas only answer. Who would go to them with no champions league next season.

  • Comment posted by GARETHTOOGOOD, today at 19:32

    Does Harry Potter know anything about subs? Makes Southgate look good.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      The next England manager in training.