Match ends, Chelsea 2, Everton 2.
Ellis Simms scored his first Everton goal to earn Sean Dyche's side a precious point as they came from behind twice to draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Everton's improved resilience under Dyche was on show again and 22-year-old local product Simms was the hero with a superb late equaliser to wreck Chelsea's hopes of a fourth consecutive win.
Chelsea broke down Everton's resistance seven minutes after the break when the excellent Joao Felix drilled home a low drive, but they were pegged back when Abdoulaye Doucoure scrambled home an equaliser from a corner after 69 minutes.
Everton were only on level terms for seven minutes until Kai Havertz scored from the spot after Reece James was fouled by James Tarkowski - but there was to be a late twist in the tale.
Dyche had put Simms on to rescue a point and he delivered in style with a powerful run and finish a minute from time.
"A young player coming on and earning his spurs. We know he's got power and pace, then a fine finish under the keeper," Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport, said of Simms.
"I'm really pleased for him. He spoke to me last week, I told him to tell me where he needs to get better. He told me four things and I said 'you're right' - one of them was playing stronger and he did that today."
Simms, who has had loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and most recently Sunderland, was recalled to Goodison Park in January as then-manager Frank Lampard sought to bolster his attacking options.
He made just one Everton appearance prior to this season but has featured in six games since returning to his boyhood club - including four under Dyche.
Simms told Sky Sports: "It's about patience - I just had to wait for my chance. We've got top players so I'm not going to walk straight into the team. I have to work hard and take my chance when I get it."
Everton's show of strength
Everton's fans celebrated this point like a victory and their elation was justified as they had witnessed the character and fighting spirit Dyche has been injecting into his side.
They kept Chelsea at arm's length until the second half then reacted superbly to going behind twice, especially when they gathered themselves again when all looked lost after Havertz's penalty.
Everton were strong in defence throughout, prepared to throw bodies on the line, and showed their threat from set pieces once again when Doucoure headed in at the far post from a corner.
The high point, however, was the manner in which youngster Simms - back at Everton after a loan spell at Sunderland - outmuscled Kalidou Koulibaly and raced on to beat Chelsea keeper Kepa with a cool finish.
Everton survived a couple of late scares but deserved to do so after a performance that will give them real hope of winning their fight to avoid the drop out of the Premier League.
Careless Chelsea squander victory chance
Chelsea will be hugely frustrated at the manner in which they allowed Everton to come back twice and take a point away from Stamford Bridge.
Graham Potter's side had control of the game by leading twice but on each occasion Everton fought their way back into contention.
Felix brought class to proceedings and fully merited his goal, but he was substituted late on as Potter adopted a more conservative approach which ultimately failed to secure the desired result.
Chelsea have shown improvement in recent weeks but this was an opportunity missed and stopped their revival in its tracks.
Potter is still navigating his way around adapting to the vast influx of players after Chelsea's transfer spending spree, but this was a bitter disappointment after that recent upturn.
Player of the match
SimmsEllis Simms
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number4Player nameBadiashileAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number30Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
4.12
Everton
Avg
- Squad number50Player nameSimmsAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
6.48
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33FofanaSubstituted forChalobahat 87'minutes
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 57mins
- 4Badiashile
- 24JamesBooked at 74mins
- 5Fernández
- 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 81'minutes
- 21Chilwell
- 10PulisicSubstituted forGallagherat 62'minutes
- 29Havertz
- 11João FélixSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kanté
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 15Mudryk
- 23Gallagher
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 31Madueke
- 32Cucurella
Everton
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forMykolenkoat 84'minutes
- 5Keane
- 2Tarkowski
- 22Godfrey
- 17Iwobi
- 16Doucouré
- 27GueyeBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSimmsat 79'minutes
- 8Onana
- 7McNeilBooked at 45mins
- 11Gray
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 13Mina
- 15Begovic
- 19Mykolenko
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 30Coady
- 37Garner
- 50Simms
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 40,025
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Everton 2.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Everton 2. Ellis Simms (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Wesley Fofana.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces João Félix.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Vitalii Mykolenko replaces Séamus Coleman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).
