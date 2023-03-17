Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raheem Sterling was left out of the latest England squad because of an injury

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are without Raheem Sterling, who has a minor hamstring problem, but Reece James could come back into contention after missing the win against Leicester through illness.

N'Golo Kante, who last played in August, has a chance of returning to the matchday squad.

Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are again sidelined.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still nursing a hamstring problem and is not likely to be available.

Andros Townsend remains a long-term absentee.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea seem to be finding a bit of form at last. Wouldn't it be something if they won the Champions League under Graham Potter, after such a difficult start for him at Stamford Bridge?

First things first, though, they should take three points on Saturday.

Everton are decent at home but dreadful away. They have a really tough run-in, by the way, so their form on the road will have to improve at some point if they are going to stay out of the bottom three.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are winless in 27 top-flight games away to Chelsea (D12, L15). It is the joint longest winless run by one Premier League club away to another, equalling Newcastle's record at Liverpool since 1995.

The Toffees' last league victory at Stamford Bridge was in November 1994, when Paul Rideout scored the only goal.

Chelsea are vying to complete a league double against Everton for the first time since 2016-17.

Chelsea

The Blues have won successive league games, as many victories as in their previous 15 attempts (D6, L7).

A third consecutive top-flight win would be their best run since a four-match streak in September and October, which included Graham Potter's first three league fixtures in charge.

Chelsea have scored five goals in their last two league and cup games, matching their combined tally from their previous 12 matches.

They have only lost one of their last 14 top-flight fixtures in the month of March (W11, D2), though that was a 2-0 defeat at Everton in 2019.

Everton

The Toffees are winless in 11 consecutive away games in all competitions since beating Southampton on 1 October - they last went 12 without victory between December 2003 and May 2004.

Everton have gone 11 league games without a win in London (D3, L8), failing to score in each of their last four fixtures in the capital.

They have only managed two wins and two clean sheets in their past 30 top-flight away matches.

Everton have won three of their seven league games under Sean Dyche, as many victories as they registered in 20 top-flight matches under Frank Lampard this season.

Thirty of Dyche's 75 Premier League wins, or 40%, have been by a 1-0 scoreline, including all three with Everton. Only Tony Pulis has a higher percentage (42%) among managers with at least 50 wins in the division.

