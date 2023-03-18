Close menu
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-4 Leeds United: Rare away win lifts visitors out of bottom three

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rasmus Kristensen scores Leeds United's third goal in their Premier League match with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux
Rasmus Kristensen scored Leeds' third moments after entering the fray in the second half

Leeds climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after holding off a late Wolves fightback to win an enthralling game at Molineux.

The victory lifts Javi Gracia's side - who started the day in 19th - four places and two points above the bottom three.

Jack Harrison, who scored in last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Brighton, side-footed Wilfried Gnonto's cut-back past Jose Sa to give the visitors an early lead after a bright start.

Leeds doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half as Luke Ayling, left completely unmarked by the Wolves defence, beat Sa with a low header from point-blank range.

More questionable defending from Jonny gifted second-half substitute Rasmus Kristensen a third moments after the Dane's introduction, before the Wolves defender gave his team hope with a tremendous volleyed finish after Illan Meslier had come rushing out of his goal to make a clearance.

Matheus Cunha's deflected strike set up a nail-biting finale, but Wolves' hopes of a dramatic comeback were dealt a blow when Jonny was shown a straight red card for a reckless, studs-up challenge on Ayling with just over six minutes remaining.

Rodrigo completed the scoring deep into added time, lifting the ball over the onrushing Sa for his 11th league goal of the campaign.

"I enjoyed [the game] more in the first half," Gracia told BBC Match of the Day afterwards. "In the second half we suffered a lot.

"We knew before coming here it would be a very demanding game. After scoring three goals we maybe thought the game was over.

"My players deserve their reward. To win here, they did many things well."

Julen Lopetegui's Wolves side stay 13th but remain only three points above the relegation zone, having played at least a game more than the majority of their rivals near the foot of the table.

Rare away success breathes life into Leeds survival bid

Leeds have shown plenty of promise in their two home games under new manager Gracia but had lost both games away from Elland Road under the 52-year-old - at Fulham in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the league - prior to Saturday.

The visitors certainly didn't start like a team with only one top-flight victory on their travels this season, taking the game to Wolves and going in front with just six minutes on the clock.

Gnonto, restored to the side in place of Crysencio Summerville, was particularly lively early on and vindicated his manager's decision with a brilliant cut-back into Harrison, who side-footed home his second goal in as many games.

The visitors had their backs to the wall for the rest of the first half as Wolves applied heavy pressure, but a combination of smart goalkeeping, last-ditch defending and wasteful finishing ensured they went into half-time with their narrow lead intact.

Second-half goals from Ayling - his first since scoring in Leeds' 3-2 win at Molineux on 18 March last year - and Kristensen gave Leeds a seemingly comfortable platform for a rare away success, but Jonny's spectacular finish and Cunha's low effort - which took a heavy deflection off Maximilian Wober on its way in - offered Wolves an unlikely lifeline.

Ayling was fortunate to escape serious injury when Jonny caught the Leeds skipper with a high challenge after a heavy touch, but the 31-year-old was back on his feet quickly to help the visitors see out the victory.

Rodrigo's late effort was subject to a VAR review for an apparent foul by Marc Roca on Adama Traore in the build-up, but after viewing the incident on his pitchside monitor referee Michael Salisbury decided to award the goal.

Wolves frustrated on eventful afternoon for Jonny

Wolves were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty at St James' Park last weekend, and they were no less incensed by Salisbury's failure to award a spot-kick after Junior Firpo appeared to clip Nelson Semedo in the area minutes after Harrison's opener.

Lopetegui looked on bemused as the video assistant referee confirmed Salisbury's original decision, before making his feelings plain to fourth official Andre Marriner.

However, the hosts could have no complaints with the decision to dismiss Jonny, who had an eventful afternoon to say the least.

The 29-year-old should have cleared a low cross in the build-up to Leeds' third but failed to adequately shield the ball under pressure from Kristensen, who found the far corner with a drilled finish.

Jonny then got Wolves on the scoresheet with a magnificent 35-yard volley after Roca had headed Meslier's clearance into his path.

But the defender's afternoon ended on a sour note after his dismissal for the challenge on Ayling. There was no intent from the Spaniard, but Salisbury wasted little time in brandishing the red card after being told to review the tackle on his monitor.

Unused substitute Matheus Nunes was also shown a red card deep into second-half stoppage time after remonstrating with the officials in the aftermath of Rodrigo's late goal.

After conceding four for the first time since October, Wolves' meeting with Nottingham Forest after the international break now takes on added importance.

Player of the match

HarrisonJack Harrison

with an average of 8.42

Leeds United

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMatheus Cunhaat 57'minutes
  • 15DawsonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCollinsat 45'minutes
  • 23Kilman
  • 19Castro OttoBooked at 84mins
  • 8NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 76'minutes
  • 5Lemina
  • 35João GomesBooked at 87mins
  • 7NetoSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Collins
  • 12Matheus Cunha
  • 21Sarabia
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Bentley
  • 27Nunes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 37Traoré

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MeslierBooked at 90mins
  • 2AylingBooked at 24mins
  • 5Koch
  • 39Wöber
  • 3FirpoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStruijkat 81'minutes
  • 8RocaBooked at 75mins
  • 28McKennieBooked at 45mins
  • 11Harrison
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forSummervilleat 81'minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forKristensenat 61'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRodrigoat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 10Summerville
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 21Struijk
  • 22Robles
  • 23Sinisterra
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 63Gray
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
31,570

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home23
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leeds United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leeds United 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Illan Meslier (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Robin Koch.

  8. Dismissal

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the red card.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Leeds United - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-4 Leeds United (Rodrigo).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leeds United 4. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a through ball.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Rodrigo (Leeds United).

  15. Booking

    João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Marc Roca (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Dismissal

    Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the red card.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

550 comments

  • Comment posted by lion , today at 17:24

    I am.mighty arsenal fan ,happy to see leeds get 3 points ,hate to see them relegated.
    Keep up that spirit leeds.

    • Reply posted by Victims of Football, today at 17:54

      Victims of Football replied:
      A good and fair win for Leeds. WulVARumpton lost but they will claim they are victims of football. Not again! If it isn’t the ref, it’s the opposition, or it’s VAR! Now it’s PGMOL and relegation form! Don’t stand for it wulfs and start writing your letters and we’ll get this dealt with immediately!

      #wulVARumpetydump
      #Justice4Dingles
      #VAR=fVARce

  • Comment posted by Wolves, today at 17:24

    I agree with nunes red card if he pushed the linesman (I haven't seen it yet) but how can Bruno Fernandes not get sent off for the same thing against Liverpool. Its the inconsistency that is so frustrating for us wolves fans

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 17:28

      Nick replied:
      Think you answered your own question Wolves. You don’t come from the NW.

  • Comment posted by Spl0dger, today at 17:20

    Well played Leeds United MOT!

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 17:30

      lawman replied:
      Javi Gracia settling in nicely.
      Well played Leeds.

      Gary Linekar's return to Match of the day is full of goals.
      17 goals from 4 matches so far.
      Welcome back big ears.

  • Comment posted by DulwichGooner, today at 17:22

    Massive 3 points 😀 11 more cup finals to play ✌🏽 Congratulations also, to Archie Gray, the latest of the great Leeds dynasty

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 17:30

    Wolves have had some seriously bad decisions go against them recently.
    The definite penalty that never was against Newcastle the other day was a horrendous decision compounded by some more dubious decisions today.

    That said i'm Leeds therefore i'm over the moon that we picked up all 3 points!

    • Reply posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 17:41

      LukeWolvesFanWW7 replied:
      It ain't your fault pal - well done to Leeds. If ever you wanna get away with murder and need 3 points play us.

      Fed up of moaning about the absolute crap we have in this country for refs. We say we have the best league in the world yet we have conference level refs.

  • Comment posted by kenny dogleash, today at 17:24

    We are Leeds we are Leeds we are Leeds!

    • Reply posted by David, today at 17:46

      David replied:
      We are a great win!! MOT

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:23

    Well done Leeds. Really merited.

    • Reply posted by Ricky, today at 18:25

      Ricky replied:
      Cheers Mate!

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 17:30

    Are Leeds turning a corner? A good draw against Brighton and now an away win. The bottom half of the tables is just bonkers!

    • Reply posted by Just to say, today at 18:00

      Just to say replied:
      As a neutral with one eye on the betting odds I remember earlier in the season there seemed to be a massive over reaction to beating CFC 3-0. But for a red card they may have thrown away a 3-0 lead today. Far from out of the woods yet.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, today at 17:22

    Nasty tackle by Jonny.
    Correct decision ( eventually)

    • Reply posted by Wolves, today at 17:34

      Wolves replied:
      Tbh, I was surprised a red wasn't given straight away. Seemed quite clear from where I was

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:22

    3 brilliant points! Get in

  • Comment posted by Moody_blue, today at 17:18

    Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss !

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:21

      topo replied:
      I suspect you are just a little bit happy with this?

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 17:20

    Wahoooooooo 3 points and well deserved as well,great game👍😁credit to wolves though.

  • Comment posted by cordelia, today at 17:31

    Another Wolves game that was ruined by poor decisions of the officials. Can't blame the players for showing their frustration.
    Well done Leeds you took your chances well.

    • Reply posted by mark johnson, today at 19:07

      mark johnson replied:
      Talk about the game, same every week dingles complaining obout officials it happens to every team,,,
      anyway we will 👋👋👋 you goodbye has we bypass you next season enjoy the championship were midget teams like the dingles belong 🤣🤣🤣🤣
      COYB

  • Comment posted by The Unbearable Whiteness of Being, today at 17:21

    Get in there! Leeds!

  • Comment posted by Walks63, today at 17:24

    Well done boss and well done to the true fans the comments will be interesting this week LEEDS LEEDS

    • Reply posted by Seagulls68, today at 18:42

      Seagulls68 replied:
      Your still going down, one win and the Leeds fans think they are staying up, deluded Leeds fans. Crap fans crap club.

  • Comment posted by JB2019, today at 17:20

    Leeds cannot defend like that the rest of the season, not good for my nerves!!!

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 17:25

      ani4ani replied:
      I agree re nerves, but our goal difference (defence) could actually be the difference against the rest down there. We have conceded 16 less than the same time last season

  • Comment posted by Cheeseman, today at 18:15

    Don’t you just love it when Chris Sutton predicts Leeds to lose 1-0?

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:29

    Deserved 3 points. Wolves lost their heads when they had momentum, too much emotion. We all get decisions for and against us during a game and thru the year just no need to boil over. Delighted for my team and our new manager!

    • Reply posted by David, today at 17:38

      David replied:
      Right on mate mot!!

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 17:21

    Well played needed to win mot

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 18:42

    Good result for Leeds Loiners

    • Reply posted by born in leeds 9, today at 20:15

      born in leeds 9 replied:
      All real leeds arent we

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th March 2023