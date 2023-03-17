Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds are without Tyler Adams, who has started 24 of their 26 league matches this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will monitor Pablo Sarabia, who missed the defeat at Newcastle with a heel issue.

Matheus Cunha has been nursing an ankle problem and may also need to be assessed.

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Fit-again forward Rodrigo could start his first game for eight weeks, while Liam Cooper is also in contention but Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There were lots of goals the last time these two teams met at Molineux, at the end of last season. I don't see it being quite as thrilling this time, but there is a lot at stake.

It feels like I say every week with these predictions that Leeds have got some very talented players, but they don't take their chances. I worry about them too.

Wolves don't score many goals either but I thought they deserved to get something from their trip to Newcastle last week and I can see them nicking this one at home.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are vying to complete a first top-flight double over Wolves since the 1973-74 season.

There has not been a goalless draw between these sides since August 2004, while the last stalemate in the top flight was in March 1973.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League home matches, one more victory than in their previous 12 attempts (W2, D3, L7).

They have kept a clean sheet in all five of their home league wins this season, and are winless in the last 10 top-flight games at Molineux in which they conceded (D2, L8).

February's 3-0 victory against Liverpool is the only time this season Wolves have scored more than twice in a match.

Wolves' last nine league goals have been scored by nine players, including own goals by Liverpool's Joel Matip and Southampton's Jan Bednarek.

Leeds United

The Whites are winless in their last seven away league matches (D2, L5), while their overall tally of six points on the road is a joint low with Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Leeds have won each of their last three Premier League games when starting the day in the relegation zone, beating Brentford on the final day last season and Liverpool and Southampton this term.

Illan Meslier is one short of 100 Premier League appearances. The 23-year-old would surpass Scott Carson as the youngest goalkeeper to reach the milestone.

Patrick Bamford is vying to score in consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since May 2021.

