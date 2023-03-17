Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Premier League

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams
Leeds are without Tyler Adams, who has started 24 of their 26 league matches this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will monitor Pablo Sarabia, who missed the defeat at Newcastle with a heel issue.

Matheus Cunha has been nursing an ankle problem and may also need to be assessed.

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Fit-again forward Rodrigo could start his first game for eight weeks, while Liam Cooper is also in contention but Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There were lots of goals the last time these two teams met at Molineux, at the end of last season. I don't see it being quite as thrilling this time, but there is a lot at stake.

It feels like I say every week with these predictions that Leeds have got some very talented players, but they don't take their chances. I worry about them too.

Wolves don't score many goals either but I thought they deserved to get something from their trip to Newcastle last week and I can see them nicking this one at home.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler

Wolves have a shot conversion rate of 6.8% in the Premier League this season, their lowest in any of their nine campaigns in the competition

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds are vying to complete a first top-flight double over Wolves since the 1973-74 season.
  • There has not been a goalless draw between these sides since August 2004, while the last stalemate in the top flight was in March 1973.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League home matches, one more victory than in their previous 12 attempts (W2, D3, L7).
  • They have kept a clean sheet in all five of their home league wins this season, and are winless in the last 10 top-flight games at Molineux in which they conceded (D2, L8).
  • February's 3-0 victory against Liverpool is the only time this season Wolves have scored more than twice in a match.
  • Wolves' last nine league goals have been scored by nine players, including own goals by Liverpool's Joel Matip and Southampton's Jan Bednarek.

Leeds United

  • The Whites are winless in their last seven away league matches (D2, L5), while their overall tally of six points on the road is a joint low with Nottingham Forest and West Ham.
  • Leeds have won each of their last three Premier League games when starting the day in the relegation zone, beating Brentford on the final day last season and Liverpool and Southampton this term.
  • Illan Meslier is one short of 100 Premier League appearances. The 23-year-old would surpass Scott Carson as the youngest goalkeeper to reach the milestone.
  • Patrick Bamford is vying to score in consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since May 2021.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal27213362253766
2Man City27194467254261
3Man Utd2615564135650
4Tottenham27153949371248
5Newcastle251111337181944
6Liverpool26126847291842
7Brighton25126746311542
8Brentford26101154233941
9Fulham27116103837139
10Chelsea2610792726137
11Aston Villa26105113239-735
12Crystal Palace2769122134-1327
13Wolves2776142037-1727
14Nottm Forest2668122147-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163746-924
17West Ham2666142434-1024
18Bournemouth2666142551-2624
19Leeds2658133142-1123
20Southampton2764172043-2322
View full Premier League table

