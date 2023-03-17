Close menu
Aston Villa v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara gesticulates
Boubacar Kamara has been a big loss for Aston Villa this season when sidelined by injury

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

Midfielders Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker have missed out lately with respective ankle and hand injuries.

Bournemouth will assess the fitness of Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi, Junior Stanislas and Hamed Traore.

David Brooks was named in the matchday squad against Liverpool last week for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021.

He awaits his first appearance since September that year.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have got a fighting chance of staying up, which I didn't think was the case a few weeks ago.

They are showing some defensive resilience and January signing Dango Ouattara has made a difference to their attack - he is a ball carrier, with plenty of pace.

The Cherries were unfortunate to lose against Arsenal before they beat Liverpool and they will give Aston Villa a test too.

Villa were a bit unconvincing in their draw with West Ham last time out, but they are at home and Ollie Watkins is in good form for them up front.

Bournemouth beat Villa on the opening day of the season, which I didn't expect, but I'm going for Unai Emery's side to get their revenge here.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler

Aston Villa were below Bournemouth in the table when Unai Emery was appointed head coach on 24 October but are now 11 points and seven places better off.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa won the first Premier League meeting in August 2015 but have subsequently suffered four straight defeats against Bournemouth, conceding two goals each time.
  • Villa's two victories in their five home fixtures versus Bournemouth in all competitions came in the old Third Division in February 1972 and the FA Cup in January 2015.

Aston Villa

  • Villa have taken 23 points from their 13 league matches under Unai Emery, in contrast to 12 points from their opening 13 fixtures this season.
  • They are the only team to have scored in all of their Premier League games since Emery took charge.
  • Emery won all three top-flight encounters against Bournemouth as Arsenal manager. That included his biggest league home victory in charge of the Gunners: 5-1 in February 2019.
  • However, Aston Villa have won just two of their past 10 league matches against promoted sides and are winless in all three attempts this season.
  • Ollie Watkins is one goal shy of becoming the first Villa player to reach double figures in three consecutive top-flight seasons since Christian Benteke from 2012-13 to 2014-15.
  • Watkins has scored in six of his last seven league appearances.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost eight of their past nine away games in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-0 league victory at Wolves a month ago.
  • Following last weekend's victory against Liverpool, Bournemouth are looking for consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in a season since February 2020 when they beat Brighton and Villa.
  • Both of their away wins this season have come in the Midlands, against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.
  • The Cherries have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League away matches, conceding 58 goals.
  • Philip Billing can become the first player to score in three successive Bournemouth Premier League matches since Callum Wilson had a run of four from August to September 2019.
  • Dominic Solanke has gone nine league appearances in a row without a goal. Eight of his last 10 league goals came away, including each of the last five.

