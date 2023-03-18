Match ends, Motherwell 2, Rangers 4.
Rangers manager Michael Beale extended his unbeaten Scottish Premiership start to 14 games after his side fought back to earn victory in a pulsating six-goal thriller at Motherwell.
The visitors trailed early to a Kevin van Veen strike, but James Tavernier's free-kick levelled before the captain delivered for Fashion Sakala to net.
Motherwell responded through Bevis Mugabi, but two goals in six minutes from Todd Cantwell and Malik Tillman took the game away from the hosts, who had Callum Slattery dismissed.
The win for Beale's side narrows the gap on leaders Celtic to six points, but Ange Postecoglou's men can restore their nine-point advantage with victory at home to Hibernian later on Saturday.
Defeat for Motherwell, who remain ninth and are now winless in 55 top-flight games against Rangers, brings an end to Stuart Kettlewell's four-game unbeaten start as manager.
A James McFadden goal in 2002 earned the Fir Park club their last Premiership victory in this fixture.
And it was current talisman Van Veen who had the home fans dreaming as the Dutchman tucked in Max Johnston's cross then wheeled away in front of a travelling support who protested against the Ibrox board pre-match.
Rangers toiled in their pursuit of an equaliser as rigid Motherwell made life difficult in their 5-4-1 shape, but Slattery's wild challenge on John Lundstram on the edge of the box resulted in Tavernier to bending a free-kick over the wall, beating Liam Kelly far too easily.
Tavernier then turned provider a minute after the break for Sakala to head home - the Zambian's sixth goal in six games against Motherwell.
From nowhere, Kettlewell's side drew level when Rangers failed to clear their lines, allowing Mugabi to prod the ball in on the slide.
But Beale's men had their lead back four minutes later when Cantwell smashed in from close range - his first goal for his new club - before substitute Tillman drilled a quickfire fourth with a fine strike from the edge of the area.
Motherwell were reduced to 10 men for the final 14 minutes when Slattery was shown a second yellow for a flailing arm on Cantwell, but the hosts were spared a heavier defeat as Rangers passed up further chances to add gloss to the win.
Player of the match - Todd Cantwell
Rangers respond after making life difficult again - analysis
Beale will leave Fir Park with positives as his side continue to rebuild momentum on the pitch after last month's Viaplay Cup final disappointment.
The Rangers boss has won all his first eight away Premiership games, becoming the first manager to do so in over 12 years, but he will be striving for more from his players after another performance which fluctuated throughout the 90 minutes.
The visitors struggled to break down their hosts during the first period, with Tavernier's 23rd-minute equaliser coming from their first shot on target.
The Ibrox side's character to respond has to be lauded, but they have made games unnecessarily difficult for themselves by losing the first goal on too many occasions.
Rangers' bluntness in the first half was partly down to Motherwell's resolute shape, but perhaps if Kettlewell's men were more adventurous they could have built on their goal advantage.
The Fir Park boss' flexibility in how he has approached each of his five games in charge must be commended, though. Despite defeat, Motherwell fans will not have lost any hope in their side's survival bid.
What did they say?
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "First and foremost, I'm pleased with the players. We never want to be glorious losers. We showed good discipline. But second half it started to open up slightly.
"We need some clarity [on Rangers' third goal]. There's a big call made. There seems to be a lot of confusion about how that decision comes about. I'll stand corrected if I'm wrong but from the pictures I've seen [Fashion] Sakala looks offside."
Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I'm delighted in terms of the goals we are scoring away from home, but I'm a little bit frustrated with the two we conceded. We recovered really well. I thought we were in control of the whole game, it was just whether we could up our quality.
"I'm seeing really good signs from the team. But I would like to see us score more goals. It's becoming a little bit of a habit. This team are capable of scoring more goals."
What's next?
After the international break, both sides return to Premiership action on Saturday, 1 April as Motherwell go to Hibernian, while Rangers host Dundee United (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Kelly
- 22Johnston
- 16McGinnSubstituted forMugabiat 53'minutes
- 66Butcher
- 52CaseyBooked at 20mins
- 24Furlong
- 8SlatteryBooked at 76mins
- 27GossSubstituted forTierneyat 71'minutes
- 18CorneliusSubstituted forMandronat 71'minutes
- 9van VeenSubstituted forBlaneyat 84'minutes
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Lamie
- 5Mugabi
- 13Oxborough
- 17McKinstry
- 20Blaney
- 21Mandron
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26Davies
- 3YilmazSubstituted forArfieldat 71'minutes
- 13CantwellSubstituted forKamaraat 78'minutes
- 4LundstramSubstituted forSouttarat 78'minutes
- 8JackBooked at 45mins
- 14Kent
- 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 65'minutes
- 30SakalaSubstituted forTillmanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 16Souttar
- 18Kamara
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
- 71Tillman
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 8,610
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Rangers 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Souttar.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Shane Blaney replaces Kevin van Veen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Jack.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. John Souttar replaces John Lundstram.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Glen Kamara replaces Todd Cantwell.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Callum Slattery (Motherwell) for a bad foul.
Post update
Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number52Player nameCaseyAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number24Player nameFurlongAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number66Player nameButcherAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number20Player nameBlaneyAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number21Player nameMandronAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
3.11
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number16Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.18