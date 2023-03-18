Bradford City v Hartlepool United

Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 36Stubbs
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 40Clayton
- 6Smallwood
- 10Walker
- 9Cook
- 33Costelloe
Substitutes
- 7Bola
- 12Banks
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 20Chapman
- 24Crichlow
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 41Stolarczyk
- 2Sterry
- 37Dodds
- 5Murray
- 15Pruti
- 3Ferguson
- 20Sylla
- 40Kemp
- 10Cooke
- 36Jennings
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 1Killip
- 8Featherstone
- 16Dolan
- 19Hamilton
- 35Foran
- 38Finney
- 44Kiernan
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jamie Walker (Bradford City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Walker.
Post update
Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Dodds (Hartlepool United).
Post update
Offside, Hartlepool United. David Ferguson tries a through ball, but Josh Umerah is caught offside.
Post update
Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Clayton (Bradford City).
Post update
Euan Murray (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dara Costelloe (Bradford City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dara Costelloe (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Cook.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
