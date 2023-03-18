Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City0HartlepoolHartlepool United0

Bradford City v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 40Clayton
  • 6Smallwood
  • 10Walker
  • 9Cook
  • 33Costelloe

Substitutes

  • 7Bola
  • 12Banks
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Chapman
  • 24Crichlow

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 2Sterry
  • 37Dodds
  • 5Murray
  • 15Pruti
  • 3Ferguson
  • 20Sylla
  • 40Kemp
  • 10Cooke
  • 36Jennings
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 8Featherstone
  • 16Dolan
  • 19Hamilton
  • 35Foran
  • 38Finney
  • 44Kiernan
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United).

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jamie Walker (Bradford City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Walker.

  6. Post update

    Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Dodds (Hartlepool United).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Hartlepool United. David Ferguson tries a through ball, but Josh Umerah is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adam Clayton (Bradford City).

  11. Post update

    Euan Murray (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dara Costelloe (Bradford City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dara Costelloe (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Cook.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Stevenage35199750311966
3Carlisle351810758352364
4Northampton361712749331663
5Bradford361612843301360
6Stockport361781149311859
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield341671154441055
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Swindon351311114538750
12Doncaster35155153846-850
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall351015103632445
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Wimbledon361013133842-443
17Crewe35915113344-1142
18Newport36913143542-740
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool37613183864-2631
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
View full League Two table

Top Stories

