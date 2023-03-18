Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Burton Albion

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed35239362233978
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough371841560471358
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Lincoln City3691983335-246
13Charlton361112135048245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
