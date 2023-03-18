Lincoln City v Peterborough United

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rushworth
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 15O'Connor
- 21Sørensen
- 26Virtue
- 12Erhahon
- 24Roughan
- 27Diamond
- 18House
- 19Mândroiu
Substitutes
- 3Boyes
- 6Sanders
- 9Plange
- 10Bishop
- 28Duffy
- 29Wright
- 32Makama
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 12Thompson
- 6Kent
- 4Edwards
- 15Ogbeta
- 18Norburn
- 8Taylor
- 23Ward
- 16Burrows
- 10Mason-Clark
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 5Knight
- 11Poku
- 22Kyprianou
- 24Thompson
- 26Randall
- 28Blackmore
- 39Tshimanga
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Matty Virtue (Lincoln City).
Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben House (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).
Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathanael Ogbeta (Peterborough United).
Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ethan Erhahon (Lincoln City).
Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben House (Lincoln City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ben House (Lincoln City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
