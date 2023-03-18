Close menu
League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Lincoln City v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 15O'Connor
  • 21Sørensen
  • 26Virtue
  • 12Erhahon
  • 24Roughan
  • 27Diamond
  • 18House
  • 19Mândroiu

Substitutes

  • 3Boyes
  • 6Sanders
  • 9Plange
  • 10Bishop
  • 28Duffy
  • 29Wright
  • 32Makama

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 18Norburn
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Ward
  • 16Burrows
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 11Poku
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Matty Virtue (Lincoln City).

  3. Post update

    Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben House (Lincoln City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).

  7. Post update

    Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathanael Ogbeta (Peterborough United).

  9. Post update

    Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Erhahon (Lincoln City).

  12. Post update

    Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ben House (Lincoln City).

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ben House (Lincoln City).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed35239362233978
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough371841560471358
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Lincoln City3691983335-246
13Charlton361112135048245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

Top Stories

