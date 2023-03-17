Rotherham United v Cardiff City

RotherhamRotherham United15:00CardiffCardiff City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|37
|24
|11
|2
|74
|29
|45
|83
|2
|Sheff Utd
|37
|21
|7
|9
|58
|33
|25
|70
|3
|Middlesbrough
|37
|19
|7
|11
|65
|42
|23
|64
|4
|Luton
|37
|17
|12
|8
|45
|34
|11
|63
|5
|Blackburn
|37
|19
|4
|14
|43
|42
|1
|61
|6
|Millwall
|37
|17
|9
|11
|48
|39
|9
|60
|7
|Norwich
|37
|16
|8
|13
|52
|41
|11
|56
|8
|West Brom
|37
|15
|10
|12
|47
|39
|8
|55
|9
|Coventry
|37
|14
|12
|11
|43
|36
|7
|54
|10
|Watford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|39
|5
|54
|11
|Preston
|37
|14
|11
|12
|34
|39
|-5
|53
|12
|Sunderland
|37
|14
|10
|13
|52
|45
|7
|52
|13
|Bristol City
|37
|12
|12
|13
|45
|44
|1
|48
|14
|Stoke
|37
|13
|8
|16
|48
|45
|3
|47
|15
|Hull
|37
|12
|10
|15
|42
|52
|-10
|46
|16
|Reading
|37
|13
|5
|19
|39
|57
|-18
|44
|17
|Swansea
|37
|11
|10
|16
|49
|57
|-8
|43
|18
|Birmingham
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|50
|-9
|42
|19
|QPR
|37
|11
|9
|17
|38
|58
|-20
|42
|20
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|40
|21
|Cardiff
|37
|10
|9
|18
|28
|41
|-13
|39
|22
|Blackpool
|37
|8
|11
|18
|39
|54
|-15
|35
|23
|Huddersfield
|37
|8
|9
|20
|31
|53
|-22
|33
|24
|Wigan
|37
|7
|12
|18
|32
|58
|-26
|33
