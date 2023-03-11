Last updated on .From the section Irish

Highlights: Glenavon stun Glentoran with 2-0 victory at The Oval

Glentoran missed out in the chance to jump two places into fourth in the Irish Premiership table as they lost 2-0 at home to Glenavon.

Substitute Conor McCloskey opened the scoring before the break and Matthew Fitzpatrick struck late on to give the Lurgan Blues a deserved victory.

The Glens remain in sixth place, 14 points off the top.

At Stangmore Park, a stunning David Cushley goal gave Carrick Rangers a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

That ensured Rangers stay in seventh position and still two points ahead of eight-placed Glenavon, whose win in east Belfast made it seven points from a possible nine against the Glens this season.

They took the lead on 27 minutes when they capitalised on sloppy play from the hosts to break through Jack Malone, who slipped an inch-perfect pass into the path McCloskey - not long on as a sub - who fired the ball into the bottom left-hand corner past a helpless Aaron McCarey.

Glens boss Rodney McAree changed things up at the break with club captain Marcus Kane, Danny Purkis and Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn all coming on.

They began to look more threatening, but it was the visitors who doubled their lead with 15 minutes left through captain Fitzpatrick, who calmly slotted home after being played through by Jamie Doran.

The hosts kept pushing in the final exchanges, but Glenavon held strong to secure a win that puts another significant dent in any lingering Glentoran title hopes.

Carrick beat Swifts with Cushley cracker

Stuart King lauds David Cushley strike that gave Carrick victory over Swifts

A David Cushley wonder goal on 42 minutes secured a 1-0 for Carrick Rangers over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Cushley fired Carrick ahead in spectacular fashion from 35 yards with a dipping volley which sailed over goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Dungannon's best chance of the first half came inside 10 minutes when Ryan Mayse and Jordan Jenkins combined well, allowing Jenkins to get his shot away which was deflected behind for a corner.

Cushley went close to scoring again in the second half, a long-range free kick from 35 yards testing Dunne who gathered the powerful effort at the second attempt.

Ben Tilney almost extended Carrick's lead on 64 minutes but Dunne did well to stand up strong and push the effort behind for a corner.

On 70 minutes, the Swifts carved out their best chance of the second half when Michael Ruddy attacked down the left, and his powerful drive from a tight angle forced Glendinning into pushing the ball behind for a corner.

Defeat means 11th-placed Dungannon are seven points ahead of basement side Portadown, who are away to Newry City in Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off.