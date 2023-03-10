Close menu

Cymru Premier round-up

Cymru Premier

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 10 March

Championship Conference

Cardiff Met v Newtown

The New Saints P-P Bala Town

Saturday, 11 March

Championship Conference

Penybont v Connah's Quay; 14:30 GMT

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT

Flint Town United v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 BST

Pontypridd United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST

