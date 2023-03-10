Ashley Maynard-Brewer: Charlton Athletic goalkeeper signs new three-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has extended his contract with the League One club until the summer of 2026.
Maynard-Brown, 23, who came through the club's academy, has made 17 first team appearances this season, 14 of them in the league.
He was also part of Australia's 18-man squad for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
"I've had some amazing experiences at this club," Maynard-Brown told the club's website.
"Now, I want to progress and hopefully be a part of the successes of the club moving forward."
Manager Dean Holden added: "Aside from his technical aspects as a goalkeeper, Ash has got a great temperament, a great attitude to work and he's eager to learn.
"He's been number one since I've come in and his performances have been outstanding."