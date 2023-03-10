Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Oumar Niasse's Premier League experience could help Morecambe's relegation fight

Morecambe have signed experienced striker Oumar Niasse, 32, on a contract until the end of the current season.

Niasse, who was at Everton for four years, also played for Huddersfield, Cardiff and Hull before joining Burton.

"We have been trying to bring in a striker," Shrimps manager Derek Adams told the club website. "Oumar is a player with good experience."

Niasse also has three goals from nine full international games for Senegal but has not played for them since 2018.

He was at Goodison Park from 2016-2020, scoring eight goals after the Toffees signed him from Lokomotiv Moscow for £13.5m.

"It's fantastic to be here and to join the club," said Niasse. "I see the challenge that is ahead of us, but it is one I look forward to."

Morecambe sit 21st in the League One table, at the top of the relegation zone with 33 points.