SWPL: Final round before the split Date: Sunday, 12 March Time: 16:10 GMT Coverage: Watch Hibernian v Celtic & Hearts v Spartans live on the BBC Sport website & app and follow text updates

Away from the engrossing three-way battle for this season's SWPL1 title, another trio of teams will battle it out this weekend in the hope of securing top-six football.

Heading into the final round of fixtures before the split, Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Spartans are all still in with a shout of finishing in the top half of the table, setting up a fascinating set of encounters on Sunday.

Thanks to league reconstruction giving mid-table teams an added incentive as the season hits the home straight, this is the first time teams have had the chance to duke it out for a spot in the top six.

The permutations are plentiful and the stakes are high, but what do you need to know ahead of the weekend's wild dash?

What is the state of play?

In a tussle like this, the first thing to note is who's in control. A top-six berth is very much in the hands of Partick Thistle, who currently sit sixth on 28 points.

A win away at ninth-placed Dundee United will do for Brian Graham's side, and anything less would require one of the sides below capitalising on their slip-up.

In the prime position to pounce are Motherwell, who are a point behind in seventh. They will leapfrog Thistle should they win at relegation-threatened Aberdeen and the Jags fail to pick up all three points.

The Lanarkshire club have shown they can rip up a script, with January's goalless draw at home with Celtic putting them alongside Hearts as the only sides outside the top three to take points from the Glasgow giants this term.

That impressive Hearts outfit, who are on track to be named best of the rest, will pose a stern test for final top-six contenders Spartans, who sit eighth on 26 points.

Although they would likely need Thistle to lose and for a win to elude Motherwell, Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch will take confidence from last weekend's spirited 1-0 defeat at home against Rangers.

How can you follow the action?

In a rare occurrence, all six SWPL1 fixtures will kick off at the same time of 16:10 GMT to ensure there are no psychological advantages on a crunch day of clashes.

Spartans' short trip to The Oriam to face capital rivals Hearts will be live on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app, while Celtic aim to close the gap on Glasgow City when they travel to Hibs live on BBC Alba.

Elsewhere, league leaders City welcome bottom club Glasgow women, while reigning champions Rangers host Hamilton Academical at Broadwood.