Celtic forward Daizen Maeda scored against Hearts on Wednesday but is struggling to be fit for the sides' Scottish Cup meeting this weekend

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has brushed off speculation linking him with the Tottenham job, insisting it "doesn't affect me".

Postecoglou is reportedly on Spurs' shortlist external-link to replace Antonio Conte, who is expected to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

But the Celtic boss is refusing to let his focus stray from treble-chasing Celtic's Scottish cup quarter-final with Hearts on Saturday.

"It's not of interest to me," he said.

"I don't wake up and get an early briefing on the latest gossip. The rest of it doesn't mean anything to me. It doesn't affect me or the people around me.

"Like most things, people want to have something to talk about."

Japan forward Daizen Maeda is rated 50-50 to be fit for the Tynecastle tie, having scored Celtic's leveller in the 3-1 league win over Hearts on Wednesday before going off in the first half with a knee injury.

"He's improved but he didn't train today," said Postecoglou. "He's still working with physios. Everyone else is fine to go."

The Australian expects Saturday's game to be "edgier" than league meetings, with Celtic having triumphed in a 4-3 epic on their previous trip Gorgie.

Postecoglou believes his side, who have suffered just one domestic defeat this season, have shown the mental strength to cope with whatever challenges are thrown at them.

"It's a cup game, a different beast to the league," he said. "Cup games always have a different nature and playing away is different.

"Both clubs know it's either progression or you're out. That always means games are a bit edgier. Teams hang in there because they don't want to let go of that opportunity.

"We have been consistent for a very long time performance and results-wise and it's because the lads show a strong mindset on a daily basis so, when game time comes around, it's part of who they are and part of what they do."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who was angered in midweek by Alexandro Bernabei going unpunished for a late challenge on Nathaniel Atkinson, claimed it would take a decapitation for a red card to go in his side's favour at Celtic Park.

But that comment is "of no interest" to Postecoglou, who added: "Every manager has the right to analyse games the way they want to.

"I don't know why I would take into account another person's view of what I've seen. It doesn't register with me and never has."