Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are yet to win a match in 2023

Patrick Vieira has said he is concerned about Crystal Palace's recent form and position in the Premier League before Saturday's visit of Manchester City.

The 12th-placed Eagles last won on New Year's Eve at Bournemouth.

After the City match their tough run of fixtures continues next week with trips to eighth-placed Brighton and leaders Arsenal.

"If I sit in front of you and tell you that I'm not concerned it would be a lie," said Vieira.

"Of course we are concerned and of course we are aware of our position in the table.

"It's important for us to remain calm and keep working and keep improving. We have a tough week ahead of us. It will be important to do our best and to try to get points.

"If we want points we have to play well. We have to keep doing the right things, but at the same time it's important for us to understand what part of the game we need to improve to allow ourselves to win those games."

Palace have lost four and drawn five of their nine Premier League matches in 2023, leaving them five points above the relegation zone, and were also beaten at home in the FA Cup third round by Southampton.

Vieira was asked whether he felt under pressure to deliver a win.

"Pressure? I had the pressure since the first time I came into the club," said the Frenchman, who won the Premier League title three times as a player with Arsenal.

"I had the pressure since the first game against Chelsea [in August 2021]. This is what the Premier League is about.

"Every manager has pressure to perform, to play in European competition or stay in the Premier League. I see myself as no different from any manager."