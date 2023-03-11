Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Dean Holden was in charge of Charlton for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United in January

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has signed a new contract, keeping him at the League One club until 2026.

Holden only took charge at The Valley in December to replace Ben Garner.

He has won five of his 14 games in charge, but the Addicks are currently on a four-game winless run, which has left them 16th in the table.

Charlton went into Saturday's home game with Accrington Stanley sitting eight points above the relegation zone.