Dean Holden: Charlton Athletic manager signs new deal at The Valley
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has signed a new contract, keeping him at the League One club until 2026.
The 43-year-old had been linked with the job at Oxford United, who appointed former MK Dons boss Liam Manning as head coach on Saturday.
Holden only took charge at The Valley in December to replace Ben Garner.
He has won five of his 14 games in charge, but the Addicks are currently on a four-game winless run, which has left them 16th in the table.
Charlton went into Saturday's home game with Accrington Stanley sitting eight points above the relegation zone.