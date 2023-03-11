Truro City 'as bad as we've been all season' in Merthyr Town loss
Last updated on .From the section Football
Truro City boss Paul Wotton has criticised his team's attitude after their 2-1 loss at Merthyr Town.
Tyler Harvey's goal early in the second half had cancelled out Ricardo Rees' 36th-minute opener for the Welsh side.
Frazer Thomas' winner with 20 minutes left saw second-placed Truro's gap to Southern Premier League South leaders Weston-super-Mare grow to six points.
"First half I thought we were as bad as we've been all season," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall after the loss.
"The disappointing thing for me was a severe lack of desire and energy and will to win.
"It's very alien for our football club, so I was very disappointed with that.
"Second half we had a bit of a go, but overall a very disappointing day for us."
Wotton added: "We go into every game expecting to win it, but we're not a good enough football team to turn up and play without desire and attitude and a will to win and and work rate.
"If we don't do that we get beaten, and that's exactly what happened today."