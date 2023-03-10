Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Lawrence made a successful start to his career at Ibrox after joining from Derby County before having his season ruined by injury

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe will miss the rest of the season following minor surgery on a hip problem.

Roofe, 30, will be fit to return for the start of pre-season.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence, 29, who has not featured since August, will not play again this campaign after an operation on an Achilles problem.

"The decision was taken that, with a short amount of league games left, it is better to get the boys ready for a new campaign," said boss Michael Beale.

"They will be important players for us, come pre-season, for sure."