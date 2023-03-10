Last updated on .From the section Man City

Walker issue is a 'private' matter - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says allegations England full-back Kyle Walker indecently exposed himself in a bar are a "private" matter.

Cheshire Police launched an investigation following the allegations in the Sun newspaper.

The police said they were "aware of a video circulating on social media" of an alleged incident in Wilmslow on Sunday but no arrests have been made.

The PA news agency said it understood Walker was contesting the allegations.

Walker's agent and City have both declined to comment.

Asked about the matter before second-placed City's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Guardiola said: "It is a private issue. We solve it internally with him. This is not the place to talk about private situations."

Kyle Walker joined Manchester City in 2017 from Tottenham Hotspur

Walker, 32, joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in a £45m transfer six years ago.

He has appeared for England 73 times, including at two World Cup finals.

Asked what advice he gives to younger players, Guardiola added: "They know it already. When you open the door at home, you have to know you will be filmed whatever you do, it's part of society."