Last updated on .From the section Football

Jacob Fallaize marked his 100th Guernsey FC appearance with a goal

Guernsey FC came away from Uxbridge with a 1-1 draw as their good away form continued in Isthmian South Central.

Both sides had chances in a goalless first half before Jacob Fallaize headed against the Uxbridge bar shortly after the restart.

The defender, making his 100th appearance, put his side ahead with a close-range finish after an hour.

But Joe Jackson headed home a corner five minutes later to seal a point for the home side.

Fallaize did well to beat Uxbridge top-scorer Anthony Mendy to the ball as he went through one-on-one shortly before the end to ensure a 10th point for Guernsey from their last four away matches.

The point keeps Guernsey in 15th place in the table, eight points clear of the automatic relegation places.