Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls' promotion hopes took another blow as they were held to a goalless draw at sixth-placed Knaphill in Combined Counties Premier South.

It was their third successive winless game - their worst run this season.

Bulls drop to fourth in the division, eight points off leaders Raynes Park Vale who have a game in hand and five behind second-placed Badshot Lea.

"It was a difficult game, we always knew it would be," manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Knaphill are a strong side who don't give many chances away and play a certain way.

"We couldn't find enough chances to create, so unfortunately we haven't been able to get a result, so we just have to move on again until next week."

Since Bulls' last victory - a 7-0 win at Frimley Green on 28 February - the islanders have taken one point and failed to score in two of their last three games.

"We've got to find a way of creating chances," added Freeman.

"We went a certain way at the start of the game because we wanted to be solid and hopefully open up as the game went on, but the game never really opened up.

"These teams are very well organised and make it difficult for you, so we've just got to try and find a way.

"We're not flowing with a lot of goals so hopefully we can find a way of scoring a lot of goals."