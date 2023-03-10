Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rashford is the first player to win Player of the Month in consecutive months since 2021

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, 25, has been named Premier League Player of the Month for the third time this season, equalling a record held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Salah set the bar for most Player of the Month awards in a single season in 2017-18.

Rashford won the award in September, January and February, scoring four goals in five games last month.

Erik ten Hag was named Manager of the Month for the second time.

Rashford has now been named Player of the Month four times in his career and topped a six-man shortlist for February which included Kelechi Iheanacho, Bernd Leno, Emerson Royal, Manor Solomon and Ollie Watkins.

He has scored 26 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season and is the first player to win the award in consecutive months since Ilkay Gundogan did so in January and February 2021.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in February, taking 10 points from four games, and sit third in the Premier League.

Ten Hag, who also won the manager's award in September, led the club to their first trophy in six years when they won the EFL Cup.