Jonny Evans last featured in a Premier League game for Leicester in October

Jonny Evans says he is "excited" to join Leicester City's fight for Premier League survival after feeling removed from it because of injury.

The 35-year-old defender last featured for Leicester in November.

Evans says he is "ready to go now", with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers confirming his captain could be in Saturday's squad against Chelsea.

"I just want to get out there as quickly as possible to contribute the best way I can," Evans said.

"Hopefully, I can get training as much as I can and push myself."

Evans, an FA Cup winner with the Foxes in 2021, says everyone at Leicester "knows they have to start winning games" in an effort to move away from relegation risk.

Last Saturday's defeat by Southampton - a side that had started the day bottom of the table - has seen the Foxes dragged to within two points of the relegation places.

Evans says he has found it hard to gauge how the team is handling their struggles on the pitch.

"Not being out on the pitch, it's difficult to know what the lads are experiencing out there and what they are feeling," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"When you are in the position of captain, you feel a responsibility and that has been the most difficult thing to deal with."

Still, with 13 games remaining, the three-time Premier League-winning former Manchester United defender is optimistic about Leicester's hopes of avoiding the drop.

"All fans ask for, or anyone asks for, is complete commitment and determination - everyone giving everything they have," he said

"I'm sure if everyone does that, it will all be fine. We have the quality in the squad to do that.

"I'm looking forward to getting back and I'm excited to get back and have that challenge ahead of me."