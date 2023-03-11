Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United have appointed former Milton Keynes Dons boss Liam Manning as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old takes over from Karl Robinson, who was sacked last month following an eight-game winless run.

The U's have picked up one point since beating Ipswich on 21 January leaving them three points above the League One relegation zone in 18th place.

Manning led the Dons to a third-placed finish in League One in his first season at Stadium MK.

The club lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the 2022 play-off semi-finals but were 23rd in League One after a run of one of 11 league games when Manning was sacked by the Dons last December.

More to follow.