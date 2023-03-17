Arbroath v Greenock Morton

Foul by Darragh O'Connor (Morton).
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Banks
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 25Baldé
- 26Hetherington
- 19Dow
- 8McKenna
- 18Ben El-Mhanni
- 17Olusanya
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 11Linn
- 12Stewart
- 14Komolafe
- 15Tait
- 21Gill
- 23Allan
- 24Adarkwa
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 23Grimshaw
- 5Baird
- 4O'Connor
- 6Waters
- 14Crawford
- 8Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 30Crawford
- 21Gillespie
- 22Oakley
Substitutes
- 2Pignatiello
- 7Roy
- 11Miller
- 12Ambrose
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 20Green
- 25King
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Ryan Dow (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Grant Gillespie (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Calum Waters.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian Schwake.
Attempt saved. João Baldé (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Foul by Jack Baird (Morton).
Toyosi Olusanya (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Morton 1. George Oakley (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Crawford.
George Oakley (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.