Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0MortonGreenock Morton1

Arbroath v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Banks
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 25Baldé
  • 26Hetherington
  • 19Dow
  • 8McKenna
  • 18Ben El-Mhanni
  • 17Olusanya

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 11Linn
  • 12Stewart
  • 14Komolafe
  • 15Tait
  • 21Gill
  • 23Allan
  • 24Adarkwa

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6Waters
  • 14Crawford
  • 8Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 30Crawford
  • 21Gillespie
  • 22Oakley

Substitutes

  • 2Pignatiello
  • 7Roy
  • 11Miller
  • 12Ambrose
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 20Green
  • 25King
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Darragh O'Connor (Morton).

  2. Post update

    Ryan Dow (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Grant Gillespie (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (Arbroath).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Calum Waters.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Baldé (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Oakley (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baird (Morton).

  11. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 0, Morton 1. George Oakley (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Crawford.

  13. Post update

    George Oakley (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park28156756371951
2Dundee27137744311346
3Morton2912984134745
4Partick Thistle281351049391044
5Ayr27127850351543
6Inverness CT279993839-136
7Raith Rovers2798103336-335
8Cove Rangers2868143356-2326
9Hamilton2767142545-2025
10Arbroath28412122441-1724
View full Scottish Championship table

