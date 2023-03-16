Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chris Wood, who is injured, came on as a late substitute for Newcastle against his current club Nottingham Forest last August

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle will officially be made permanent this summer, is injured and also ineligible to face his parent club.

Brennan Johnson is expected to miss out because of a groin problem, while Cheikhou Kouyate has returned to full training as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury suffered in November.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is out with an ankle injury.

Joelinton remains suspended.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is such a big game, at both ends of the table.

Newcastle had lost a bit of ground in the race for the top four before they beat Wolves last weekend. They got a bit lucky, because Wolves could have had a penalty and their goalkeeper Nick Pope could have been sent off if it was given, but it was an important result for them.

Forest, meanwhile, were well beaten at Tottenham. Their performance was so disappointing, and they were very lucky to get a goal - they barely had an attack.

Steve Cooper's side rely so much on their home form because their results on the road have been terrible, but it means they are under pressure to get points here, and I think that might begin to tell.

It smells a bit like a draw to me, but Newcastle need the win and Forest have issues at the back.

Forest haven't lost at the City Ground in the league since the middle of September but I think that run ends here.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest are winless in all nine Premier League meetings, earning just three points and scoring four goals.

Forest's most recent top-flight victory against Newcastle was 1-0 at St James' Park in October 1988.

Newcastle won 2-1 on their most recent Premier League visit to the City Ground on 10 March 1999.

Nottingham Forest

It's five league matches without a win for Nottingham Forest (D2, L3), after they were unbeaten in their opening five league games of 2023.

Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in nine Premier League home fixtures since a 3-2 defeat by Fulham in September (W4, D5).

Forest are the first promoted team to go nine consecutive Premier League home games without defeat in a season since Birmingham City had a run of 15 in 2009-10.

Steve Cooper's side have only taken one point from their seven league matches this season against the current top five in the table. That was a 1-1 home draw versus Manchester City last month.

Jonjo Shelvey made 202 league and cup appearances for Newcastle prior to joining Forest in January.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's tally of 44 points is their highest after 25 matches of a Premier League season since 2002-03.

They are winless in all four Premier League away fixtures in 2023, drawing three of them. Their only goal in those games was scored by Miguel Almiron at Bournemouth.

The Magpies have gone 13 league matches unbeaten against promoted opposition, including all 10 since appointing Eddie Howe as manager.

Nick Pope has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his last six appearances in all competitions, directly following a run of 10 successive competitive shutouts.

Almiron has scored 11 Premier League goals in 2022-23, more than in his previous four seasons combined for Newcastle.

