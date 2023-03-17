Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1BoltonBolton Wanderers1

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 44Flint
  • 15Famewo
  • 32Hunt
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 33James
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 8Adeniran
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Bakinson
  • 24Smith
  • 31Stockdale
  • 37Alimi-Adetoro

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 21Bradley
  • 8Sheehan
  • 22Dempsey
  • 3John
  • 20Lee
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 10Charles

Substitutes

  • 11N'Lundulu
  • 16Morley
  • 17Shoretire
  • 24Kachunga
  • 27Williams
  • 28Mbete
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).

  2. Post update

    Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gethin Jones.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Ricardo Santos tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Eoin Toal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Gregory.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Conor Bradley.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers).

  15. Post update

    Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed35248362224080
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton381891151312063
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough361831560471357
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Charlton361112135048245
13Lincoln City3591883335-245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

