Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dawson
- 2Palmer
- 44Flint
- 15Famewo
- 32Hunt
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 4Vaulks
- 10Bannan
- 33James
- 11Windass
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 8Adeniran
- 18Johnson
- 19Bakinson
- 24Smith
- 31Stockdale
- 37Alimi-Adetoro
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 18Toal
- 21Bradley
- 8Sheehan
- 22Dempsey
- 3John
- 20Lee
- 29Adeboyejo
- 10Charles
Substitutes
- 11N'Lundulu
- 16Morley
- 17Shoretire
- 24Kachunga
- 27Williams
- 28Mbete
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gethin Jones.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Ricardo Santos tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers).
Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Eoin Toal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Gregory.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Conor Bradley.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers).
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).
Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
