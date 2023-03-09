Match ends, Juventus 1, SC Freiburg 0.
Juventus established a narrow Europa League first-leg advantage over Freiburg without Paul Pogba who was dropped for disciplinary reasons.
It is understood the French midfielder was late for a team meeting and Juve coach Max Allegri opted not to include him for the last-16 match in Turin.
Angel di Maria, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, scored the only goal of the game for the Italians.
The return leg in Germany takes place next Thursday (17:45 GMT).
Meanwhile, Roma also took a step towards the quarter-finals after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 in the Italian capital.
Jose Mourinho's side, who won the Europa Conference League last season, scored an early goal from a counter-attack by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Marash Kumbulla's late header wrapped up victory after Sociedad's Mikel Merino had missed a golden opportunity to equalise.
The second leg in Spain is also next Thursday (20:00).
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 3BremerBooked at 72mins
- 12Alex SandroSubstituted forBonucciat 23'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 20MirettiSubstituted forFagioliat 45'minutes
- 5Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 17KosticSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutes
- 22Di María
- 9VlahovicSubstituted forChiesaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Chiesa
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 44Fagioli
- 45Barrenechea
Freiburg
Formation 3-4-3
- 26Flekken
- 25Sildillia
- 28GinterBooked at 24mins
- 3LienhartSubstituted forGuldeat 68'minutes
- 17Kübler
- 8EggesteinSubstituted forKeitelat 59'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 30Günter
- 22SallaiSubstituted forDoanat 59'minutes
- 9HölerBooked at 51minsSubstituted forGregoritschat 88'minutes
- 32Grifo
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 5Gulde
- 7Schmid
- 14Keitel
- 18Petersen
- 21Atubolu
- 23Wagner
- 33Weißhaupt
- 34Röhl
- 35Schmidt
- 38Gregoritsch
- 42Doan
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, SC Freiburg 0.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Post update
Post update
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.
Post update
Post update
Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, SC Freiburg. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Lucas Höler.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Juventus) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Filip Kostic.
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Di María (Juventus).