Close menu
Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
JuventusJuventus1FreiburgSC Freiburg0

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg: Angel di Maria scores winner for Italians

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Angel di Maria gives Juventus the lead against Freiburg in the Europa League
Juventus have not won a major European trophy since lifting the Champions League in 1996

Juventus established a narrow Europa League first-leg advantage over Freiburg without Paul Pogba who was dropped for disciplinary reasons.

It is understood the French midfielder was late for a team meeting and Juve coach Max Allegri opted not to include him for the last-16 match in Turin.

Angel di Maria, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, scored the only goal of the game for the Italians.

The return leg in Germany takes place next Thursday (17:45 GMT).

Meanwhile, Roma also took a step towards the quarter-finals after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 in the Italian capital.

Jose Mourinho's side, who won the Europa Conference League last season, scored an early goal from a counter-attack by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Marash Kumbulla's late header wrapped up victory after Sociedad's Mikel Merino had missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

The second leg in Spain is also next Thursday (20:00).

Roma's players celebrate after scoring against Real Sociedad in the Europa League
Roma have never won the Europa League

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 3BremerBooked at 72mins
  • 12Alex SandroSubstituted forBonucciat 23'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 20MirettiSubstituted forFagioliat 45'minutes
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17KosticSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutes
  • 22Di María
  • 9VlahovicSubstituted forChiesaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 44Fagioli
  • 45Barrenechea

Freiburg

Formation 3-4-3

  • 26Flekken
  • 25Sildillia
  • 28GinterBooked at 24mins
  • 3LienhartSubstituted forGuldeat 68'minutes
  • 17Kübler
  • 8EggesteinSubstituted forKeitelat 59'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 30Günter
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forDoanat 59'minutes
  • 9HölerBooked at 51minsSubstituted forGregoritschat 88'minutes
  • 32Grifo

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 5Gulde
  • 7Schmid
  • 14Keitel
  • 18Petersen
  • 21Atubolu
  • 23Wagner
  • 33Weißhaupt
  • 34Röhl
  • 35Schmidt
  • 38Gregoritsch
  • 42Doan
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home20
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, SC Freiburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, SC Freiburg 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg).

  6. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg).

  9. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, SC Freiburg. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Lucas Höler.

  11. Booking

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Juventus) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a fast break.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Filip Kostic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Di María (Juventus).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal650183515
2PSV Eindhoven64111541113
3Bodø/Glimt6114510-54
4Zürich6105516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6420137614
2Rennes6330118312
3AEK Larnaca6123710-35
4Dynamo Kyiv6015511-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis6510124816
2Roma6312117410
3Ludogorets621389-17
4HJK Helsinki6015213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise6411117413
2Union Berlin640242212
3Sporting Braga631297210
4Malmö FF6006311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad6501102815
2Man Utd6501103715
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204410-66
4Omonia Nicosia6006312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord622213948
2FC Midtjylland622212848
3Lazio6222911-28
4SK Sturm Graz6222410-68

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg64201331014
2Nantes6303611-59
3FK Qarabag62229548
4Olympiakos6024211-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC631289-110
2Monaco631298110
3Trabzonspor630311929
4Red Star Belgrade6204911-26
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport