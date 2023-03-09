Which fans are likely to be celebrating at the end of the Premier League season?

The Premier League season is heading towards an exciting finale with an enthralling title race and the chase for the European places in full swing.

But who is likely to be crowned champions? Which sides will qualify for the Champions League and who will take the Europa League spot?

BBC Sport has consulted the Euro Club Index - compiled by data experts Nielsen's Gracenote - to see how things might pan out and you will be able to select your own top four below.

Arsenal remain favourites

With a five-point lead at the top of the table, Arsenal remain marginal favourites to win their first top-flight title since 2003-04, although there are likely to be plenty of twists and turns along the way.

According to Gracenote's simulations, Mikel Arteta's side have a 51% chance of lifting the Premier League trophy while Manchester City's chance of retaining their league title is 48%.

Pep Guardiola's City team have shown they are more than capable of staying the course having won the English top flight in four of the past five seasons.

And should Arsenal slip up at any stage, City, who welcome the Gunners to Etihad Stadium on 26 April in a potentially pivotal encounter, will be hoping that they are ready to pounce.

Arsenal first became favourites to win the league in late December and they have spent most of 2023 as the likely champions from what now appears to be a two-horse race.

Both clubs are statistically (100%) certain of a Champions League place next season based on recent results, according to Gracenote.

Who will claim the other European spots?

Despite their 7-0 Anfield humbling on Sunday, Manchester United are still in pole position to finish third behind Arsenal and City, with Erik ten Hag's side four points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand and seven points better off than fifth-placed Liverpool.

Manchester United have a 91% chance of finishing in the top four based on the data, while Liverpool appear to have an edge in the battle to get the final Champions League place with their hopes of success rated at 59%.

Jurgen Klopp's side are only a point above Newcastle, who have a game in hand, while Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton are also well placed to challenge for a top-four place.

The last round of games saw the Seagulls move seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with three games in hand and they could also leapfrog Liverpool, who have played two games more.

Having been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League since the start of March, Tottenham fans will not be pleased to see that they have been given just a 29% chance of finishing in the top four, while Newcastle (14%) and Brighton (6%) are regarded as outsiders.

Meanwhile, Fulham and Brentford have not made Gracenote's selections but could yet come into the reckoning.

Select your top four

Who will be finish in the top four Predict who will be the Premier League's top four this season First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Confirm selection