Man City vs RB Leipzig: Name the players with more Champions League goals than Erling Haaland
Last updated on .From the section European Football
There was a rare sight for Manchester City in Germany last month as striker Erling Haaland failed to score in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.
The Norwegian star has netted five goals in seven games in the competition since joining City in the summer and has taken his season tally to 28.
Having only made his debut in Europe's premier competition in September 2019, the Norwegian is already ranked just outside the all-time top 40 scorers.
He sits alongside Hernan Crespo, Mario Mandzukic and Edin Dzeko among others on 28 goals, but who has registered a higher tally?
You've got seven minutes. Keep a note of your score and let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball.
Can you name every player to score more Champions League goals than Erling Haaland?
|Rank
|Club (goals)
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|37
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36