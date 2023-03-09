Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is on a five-man shortlist to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur - but will turn down any interest if a mid-season exit is put on the table. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have cast their eye over 6ft 5in Denmark youth defender Thomas Kristensen, 21, of AGF Aarhus. (BTSporten via Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Manchester United right-back Paul Parker believes Scott McTominay needs to leave Old Trafford but while he doesn't feel the Scotland midfielder is good enough for Celtic, he thinks a move to Rangers is a possibility. (MyBettingSites via The Scotsman) external-link

Manager Mikel Arteta admits ex-Celtic defender Kieran Tierney - who has been linked with Newcastle United - asked for talks over his lack of game time at Arsenal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill says the door remains open for Elliot Anderson - who England are keen to have in their fold - despite the Newcastle player remaining unavailable for friendlies against Sweden and Wales. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder says Ajax overpaid for Calvin Bassey and the ex-Rangers defender needs to improve his passing to succeed in Amsterdam. (Daily Record) external-link

Zander Clark says Hearts' performance for most of their 3-1 defeat to Celtic was "top level" and his team-mates should take encouragement from it for the Scottish Cup meeting this weekend. (The Scotsman) external-link

Atletico Madrid and two English clubs are tracking ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, whose contract with Lyon - who spent £20m on the forward - runs out in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Captain David Marshall says the fans' rendition of 'Sunshine of Leith' in tribute to former owner Ron Gordon as the players waited in the tunnel prior to the match against Rangers inspired Hibs to score the first goal. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti says criticism "means nothing to me" and he has the mental toughness to help the club away from the foot of the Premiership table. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen should sign captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal before other clubs pounce, says Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Dundee forward Juan Sara has jumped to the defence of countryman Alexandro Bernabei following the Celtic defender's lunge on Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Hearts player Ryan Stevenson says performances against the Old Firm are "the only proving ground" for Jambos players as the Tynecastle side prepare to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup. (Daily Record) external-link

World Cup winner Kleberson says there was an "opportunity" to sign for Celtic prior to the Brazil midfielder's move to Manchester United. (The Scotsman) external-link

